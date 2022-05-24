Century Extr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.92 crore, up 53.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.92 crore in March 2022 up 53.13% from Rs. 64.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2021.

Century Extr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2021.

Century Extr shares closed at 9.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.06% returns over the last 6 months and 59.20% over the last 12 months.