Century Extr Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.95 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.95 crore in March 2019 up 0.03% from Rs. 66.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 125.14% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2019 down 23.72% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2018.

Century Extr shares closed at 5.40 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.