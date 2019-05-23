Century Extr Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.95 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Extrusions are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.95 crore in March 2019 up 0.03% from Rs. 66.93 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 125.14% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2019 down 23.72% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2018.
Century Extr shares closed at 5.40 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.40% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
|
|Century Extrusions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.95
|60.99
|66.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.95
|60.99
|66.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.94
|53.36
|53.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.41
|-6.66
|-0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.42
|3.64
|3.10
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.09
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.06
|7.03
|6.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.87
|2.53
|3.53
|Other Income
|-0.08
|0.23
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.79
|2.76
|3.96
|Interest
|2.01
|1.62
|1.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.78
|1.14
|2.31
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.74
|1.14
|2.31
|Tax
|1.20
|--
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|1.14
|1.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|1.14
|1.83
|Equity Share Capital
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|31.10
|--
|31.10
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited