Century Extr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.69 crore, down 4.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.69 crore in June 2023 down 4.5% from Rs. 96.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 down 11.35% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2023 down 10.31% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2022.

Century Extr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

Century Extr shares closed at 10.86 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.44% returns over the last 6 months and 8.82% over the last 12 months.