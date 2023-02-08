Century Extr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.92 crore, up 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.92 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 84.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 61.17% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.