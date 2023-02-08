Century Extr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.92 crore, up 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.92 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 84.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 61.17% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

Century Extr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Century Extr shares closed at 8.95 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.82% returns over the last 6 months and -26.94% over the last 12 months.