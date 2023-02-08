English
    Century Extr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.92 crore, up 18.75% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Extrusions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.92 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 84.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 61.17% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

    Century Extrusions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.9295.9184.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.9295.9184.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.3875.3765.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.19-0.190.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.974.093.55
    Depreciation0.670.700.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3511.4510.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.364.493.35
    Other Income0.07-0.080.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.434.413.50
    Interest2.302.381.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.132.031.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.132.031.61
    Tax0.470.490.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.661.541.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.661.541.03
    Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.190.13
    Diluted EPS0.210.190.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.190.13
    Diluted EPS0.210.190.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited