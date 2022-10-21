 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Century Enka Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.39 crore, up 4.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.39 crore in September 2022 up 4.92% from Rs. 536.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.66 crore in September 2022 down 38% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.55 crore in September 2022 down 35.3% from Rs. 65.77 crore in September 2021.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.94 in September 2021.

Century Enka shares closed at 453.25 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 0.40% over the last 12 months.

Century Enka
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.39 567.79 536.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.39 567.79 536.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 356.92 362.33 311.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.23 33.32 18.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.76 -26.21 24.22
Power & Fuel 65.06 62.92 --
Employees Cost 30.60 29.36 27.88
Depreciation 9.41 10.10 10.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.00 44.88 97.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.41 51.09 47.37
Other Income 4.73 3.26 8.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.14 54.35 55.76
Interest 0.37 0.34 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.77 54.01 55.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.77 54.01 55.48
Tax 7.11 13.71 14.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.66 40.30 41.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.66 40.30 41.39
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.74 18.44 18.94
Diluted EPS 11.74 18.44 18.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.74 18.44 18.94
Diluted EPS 11.74 18.44 18.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
