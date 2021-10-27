Century Enka Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 536.96 crore, up 94.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.96 crore in September 2021 up 94.92% from Rs. 275.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2021 up 180.04% from Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.77 crore in September 2021 up 143.59% from Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2020.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 18.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.77 in September 2020.

Century Enka shares closed at 450.55 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.07% returns over the last 6 months and 158.27% over the last 12 months.