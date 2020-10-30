Century Enka Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 275.48 crore, down 17.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.48 crore in September 2020 down 17.62% from Rs. 334.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2020 down 67.87% from Rs. 46.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2020 down 1.42% from Rs. 27.39 crore in September 2019.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.05 in September 2019.

Century Enka shares closed at 173.95 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.23% returns over the last 6 months and -3.82% over the last 12 months.