172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|century-enka-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-275-48-crore-down-17-62-y-o-y-6038701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Enka Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 275.48 crore, down 17.62% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

Net Sales at Rs 275.48 crore in September 2020 down 17.62% from Rs. 334.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2020 down 67.87% from Rs. 46.00 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2020 down 1.42% from Rs. 27.39 crore in September 2019.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.05 in September 2019.

Century Enka shares closed at 173.95 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.23% returns over the last 6 months and -3.82% over the last 12 months.

Century Enka
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations275.48102.42334.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations275.48102.42334.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials140.1148.48230.18
Purchase of Traded Goods3.339.162.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.8519.95-28.33
Power & Fuel40.1717.3349.35
Employees Cost23.3321.9924.61
Depreciation9.8410.2211.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.1916.4743.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.66-41.181.20
Other Income5.507.5314.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.16-33.6515.93
Interest0.420.380.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.74-34.0315.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.74-34.0315.25
Tax1.96-9.13-30.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.78-24.9046.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.78-24.9046.00
Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.77-11.4021.05
Diluted EPS6.77-11.4021.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.77-11.4021.05
Diluted EPS6.77-11.4021.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Century Enka #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.