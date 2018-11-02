Century Enka Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 479.08 crore, up 56.45% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

Net Sales at Rs 479.08 crore in September 2018 up 56.45% from Rs. 306.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2018 up 28.06% from Rs. 18.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.04 crore in September 2018 up 239.75% from Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2017.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 10.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.30 in September 2017.

Century Enka shares closed at 268.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -30.83% over the last 12 months.