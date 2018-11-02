App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:56 PM IST

Century Enka Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 479.08 crore, up 56.45% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

Net Sales at Rs 479.08 crore in September 2018 up 56.45% from Rs. 306.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2018 up 28.06% from Rs. 18.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.04 crore in September 2018 up 239.75% from Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2017.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 10.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.30 in September 2017.

Century Enka shares closed at 268.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -30.83% over the last 12 months.

Century Enka
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 479.08 405.87 306.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 479.08 405.87 306.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 311.86 264.66 189.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -- 3.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.69 -9.82 12.61
Power & Fuel 57.48 53.87 45.40
Employees Cost 23.31 22.60 21.79
Depreciation 11.27 11.04 10.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.87 29.55 24.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.58 33.97 -0.44
Other Income 4.19 3.35 4.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.77 37.32 3.76
Interest 0.94 0.81 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.83 36.51 2.88
Exceptional Items -- -- 24.91
P/L Before Tax 35.83 36.51 27.79
Tax 12.60 14.06 9.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.23 22.45 18.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.23 22.45 18.14
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.63 10.27 8.30
Diluted EPS 10.63 10.27 8.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.63 10.27 8.30
Diluted EPS 10.63 10.27 8.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #Century Enka #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade

