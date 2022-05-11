 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Century Enka Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.41 crore, up 28.76% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

Net Sales at Rs 572.41 crore in March 2022 up 28.76% from Rs. 444.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 48.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.88 crore in March 2022 down 2.29% from Rs. 74.59 crore in March 2021.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 22.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.23 in March 2021.

Century Enka shares closed at 517.20 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)

Century Enka
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 572.41 561.93 444.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 572.41 561.93 444.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 351.47 345.97 258.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.53 35.65 11.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.54 -25.53 -13.67
Power & Fuel 55.45 -- 44.10
Employees Cost 30.72 30.69 27.20
Depreciation 10.41 9.76 9.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.62 100.96 47.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.67 64.43 60.04
Other Income 4.80 6.11 4.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.47 70.54 64.71
Interest 0.29 0.37 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.18 70.17 64.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.18 70.17 64.33
Tax 12.53 19.59 15.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.65 50.58 48.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.65 50.58 48.57
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.72 23.15 22.23
Diluted EPS 22.72 23.15 22.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.72 23.15 22.23
Diluted EPS 22.72 23.15 22.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Century Enka #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade
first published: May 11, 2022 04:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.