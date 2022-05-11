Century Enka Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.41 crore, up 28.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.41 crore in March 2022 up 28.76% from Rs. 444.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 48.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.88 crore in March 2022 down 2.29% from Rs. 74.59 crore in March 2021.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 22.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.23 in March 2021.

Century Enka shares closed at 517.20 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)