Century Enka Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 444.57 crore, up 29.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.57 crore in March 2021 up 29.13% from Rs. 344.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.57 crore in March 2021 up 121.98% from Rs. 21.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.59 crore in March 2021 up 82.82% from Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2020.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 22.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.01 in March 2020.

Century Enka shares closed at 305.45 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.22% returns over the last 6 months and 138.82% over the last 12 months.