Century Enka Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 444.57 crore, up 29.13% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

Net Sales at Rs 444.57 crore in March 2021 up 29.13% from Rs. 344.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.57 crore in March 2021 up 121.98% from Rs. 21.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.59 crore in March 2021 up 82.82% from Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2020.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 22.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.01 in March 2020.

Century Enka shares closed at 305.45 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.22% returns over the last 6 months and 138.82% over the last 12 months.

Century Enka
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations444.57398.35344.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations444.57398.35344.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials258.26200.29186.58
Purchase of Traded Goods11.6411.968.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.678.868.32
Power & Fuel44.1045.27--
Employees Cost27.2028.6926.39
Depreciation9.8810.9411.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses47.1245.3789.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.0446.9714.17
Other Income4.676.3015.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.7153.2729.74
Interest0.380.371.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.3352.9028.29
Exceptional Items---8.19--
P/L Before Tax64.3344.7128.29
Tax15.7612.246.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.5732.4721.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.5732.4721.88
Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.2314.8610.01
Diluted EPS22.2314.8610.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.2314.8610.01
Diluted EPS22.2314.8610.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Century Enka #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

