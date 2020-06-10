Century Enka Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 344.27 crore, down 20.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.27 crore in March 2020 down 20.78% from Rs. 434.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.88 crore in March 2020 up 107.59% from Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2020 up 39.49% from Rs. 29.25 crore in March 2019.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2019.

Century Enka shares closed at 176.80 on June 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.17% returns over the last 6 months and -20.70% over the last 12 months.