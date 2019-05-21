Century Enka Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 434.57 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.57 crore in March 2019 up 5.95% from Rs. 410.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2019 down 38.69% from Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.25 crore in March 2019 down 25.76% from Rs. 39.40 crore in March 2018.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.87 in March 2018.

Century Enka shares closed at 235.15 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.15% over the last 12 months.