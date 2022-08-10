 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Century Enka Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 567.79 crore, up 34.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

Net Sales at Rs 567.79 crore in June 2022 up 34.14% from Rs. 423.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.30 crore in June 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.45 crore in June 2022 down 2.3% from Rs. 65.97 crore in June 2021.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.47 in June 2021.

Century Enka shares closed at 451.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -4.61% over the last 12 months.

Century Enka
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 567.79 572.41 423.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 567.79 572.41 423.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 362.33 351.47 285.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.32 15.53 18.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.21 0.54 -54.97
Power & Fuel 62.92 55.45 --
Employees Cost 29.36 30.72 26.00
Depreciation 10.10 10.41 9.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.88 50.62 86.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.09 57.67 51.95
Other Income 3.26 4.80 4.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.35 62.47 56.53
Interest 0.34 0.29 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.01 62.18 56.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.01 62.18 56.23
Tax 13.71 12.53 13.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.30 49.65 42.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.30 49.65 42.54
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.44 22.72 19.47
Diluted EPS 18.44 22.72 19.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.44 22.72 19.47
Diluted EPS 18.44 22.72 19.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
