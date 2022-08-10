Century Enka Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 567.79 crore, up 34.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 567.79 crore in June 2022 up 34.14% from Rs. 423.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.30 crore in June 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.45 crore in June 2022 down 2.3% from Rs. 65.97 crore in June 2021.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.47 in June 2021.

Century Enka shares closed at 451.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -4.61% over the last 12 months.