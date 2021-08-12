Century Enka Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 423.28 crore, up 313.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.28 crore in June 2021 up 313.28% from Rs. 102.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2021 up 270.84% from Rs. 24.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.97 crore in June 2021 up 381.56% from Rs. 23.43 crore in June 2020.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 19.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.40 in June 2020.

Century Enka shares closed at 439.85 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.65% returns over the last 6 months and 171.51% over the last 12 months.