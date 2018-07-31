Century Enka standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 405.87 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 405.87 410.17 337.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 405.87 410.17 337.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 264.66 250.79 242.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.49 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.82 16.74 -12.22 Power & Fuel 53.87 51.03 47.50 Employees Cost 22.60 24.69 20.21 Depreciation 11.04 11.26 10.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.55 32.04 23.75 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.97 23.62 3.70 Other Income 3.35 4.52 6.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.32 28.14 10.39 Interest 0.81 0.80 0.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.51 27.34 9.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.51 27.34 9.45 Tax 14.06 10.15 3.35 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.45 17.19 6.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.45 17.19 6.10 Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.27 7.87 2.79 Diluted EPS 10.27 7.87 2.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.27 7.87 2.79 Diluted EPS 10.27 7.87 2.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited