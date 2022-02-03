Century Enka Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 561.93 crore, up 41.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 561.93 crore in December 2021 up 41.06% from Rs. 398.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.58 crore in December 2021 up 55.77% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.30 crore in December 2021 up 25.06% from Rs. 64.21 crore in December 2020.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 23.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.86 in December 2020.

Century Enka shares closed at 557.25 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 134.29% over the last 12 months.