Century Enka Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 398.35 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.35 crore in December 2020 up 7.79% from Rs. 369.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2020 up 254.09% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.21 crore in December 2020 up 148.97% from Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2019.

Century Enka EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.20 in December 2019.

Century Enka shares closed at 229.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.10% returns over the last 6 months and 22.05% over the last 12 months.