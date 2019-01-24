Century Enka Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 471.86 crore, up 30.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.86 crore in December 2018 up 30.13% from Rs. 362.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2018 down 28.96% from Rs. 28.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.49 crore in December 2018 down 16.04% from Rs. 55.37 crore in December 2017.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 13.12 in December 2017.

Century Enka shares closed at 251.40 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.22% returns over the last 6 months and -26.69% over the last 12 months.