Century Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.54 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.54 crore in March 2023 down 0.18% from Rs. 1,210.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.27 crore in March 2023 up 68.78% from Rs. 86.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.87 crore in March 2023 down 1.56% from Rs. 132.95 crore in March 2022.

Century Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,186.76 1,149.94 1,188.22
Other Operating Income 21.78 18.74 22.50
Total Income From Operations 1,208.54 1,168.68 1,210.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 675.31 708.85 675.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -3.29 30.63 47.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.72 -45.40 32.17
Power & Fuel 133.72 158.24 133.76
Employees Cost 85.85 89.97 76.61
Depreciation 56.93 57.03 56.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.90 139.37 119.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.40 29.99 68.65
Other Income 9.54 4.29 7.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.94 34.28 76.22
Interest 14.19 12.76 14.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.75 21.52 61.48
Exceptional Items 134.21 -- --
P/L Before Tax 193.96 21.52 61.48
Tax 51.03 14.45 -22.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.93 7.07 84.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.93 7.07 84.39
Minority Interest 2.86 1.95 1.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.52 -0.30 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 145.27 8.72 86.07
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.01 0.78 7.71
Diluted EPS 13.01 0.78 7.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.01 0.78 7.71
Diluted EPS 13.01 0.78 7.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited