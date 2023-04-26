Century Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.54 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.54 crore in March 2023 down 0.18% from Rs. 1,210.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.27 crore in March 2023 up 68.78% from Rs. 86.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.87 crore in March 2023 down 1.56% from Rs. 132.95 crore in March 2022.