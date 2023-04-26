English
    Century Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.54 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,208.54 crore in March 2023 down 0.18% from Rs. 1,210.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.27 crore in March 2023 up 68.78% from Rs. 86.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.87 crore in March 2023 down 1.56% from Rs. 132.95 crore in March 2022.

    Century EPS has increased to Rs. 13.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.71 in March 2022.

    Century shares closed at 653.65 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.86% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.

    Century Textiles and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,186.761,149.941,188.22
    Other Operating Income21.7818.7422.50
    Total Income From Operations1,208.541,168.681,210.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials675.31708.85675.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods-3.2930.6347.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.72-45.4032.17
    Power & Fuel133.72158.24133.76
    Employees Cost85.8589.9776.61
    Depreciation56.9357.0356.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.90139.37119.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.4029.9968.65
    Other Income9.544.297.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.9434.2876.22
    Interest14.1912.7614.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.7521.5261.48
    Exceptional Items134.21----
    P/L Before Tax193.9621.5261.48
    Tax51.0314.45-22.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.937.0784.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.937.0784.39
    Minority Interest2.861.951.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.52-0.300.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates145.278.7286.07
    Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.010.787.71
    Diluted EPS13.010.787.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.010.787.71
    Diluted EPS13.010.787.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
