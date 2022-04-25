 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Century Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,210.72 crore, up 44.24% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,210.72 crore in March 2022 up 44.24% from Rs. 839.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.07 crore in March 2022 up 1123.42% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.95 crore in March 2022 up 65.22% from Rs. 80.47 crore in March 2021.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2021.

Century shares closed at 879.15 on April 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.70% returns over the last 6 months and 96.35% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,188.22 1,064.75 820.21
Other Operating Income 22.50 -- 19.18
Total Income From Operations 1,210.72 1,064.75 839.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 675.35 608.26 442.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 47.48 41.98 23.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.17 -27.35 12.18
Power & Fuel 133.76 -- 96.92
Employees Cost 76.61 85.01 63.12
Depreciation 56.73 58.93 58.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.97 256.66 126.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.65 41.26 16.98
Other Income 7.57 4.73 5.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.22 45.99 22.27
Interest 14.74 12.37 15.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.48 33.62 6.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.48 33.62 6.49
Tax -22.91 21.51 11.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.39 12.11 -4.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -4.92
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.39 12.11 -9.81
Minority Interest 1.64 1.99 1.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.05 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 86.07 14.15 -8.41
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.71 1.27 -0.75
Diluted EPS 7.71 1.27 -0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.71 1.27 -0.75
Diluted EPS 7.71 1.27 -0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 25, 2022 05:20 pm
