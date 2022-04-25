English
    Century Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,210.72 crore, up 44.24% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,210.72 crore in March 2022 up 44.24% from Rs. 839.39 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.07 crore in March 2022 up 1123.42% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.95 crore in March 2022 up 65.22% from Rs. 80.47 crore in March 2021.

    Century EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2021.

    Century shares closed at 879.15 on April 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.70% returns over the last 6 months and 96.35% over the last 12 months.

    Century Textiles and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,188.221,064.75820.21
    Other Operating Income22.50--19.18
    Total Income From Operations1,210.721,064.75839.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials675.35608.26442.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.4841.9823.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.17-27.3512.18
    Power & Fuel133.76--96.92
    Employees Cost76.6185.0163.12
    Depreciation56.7358.9358.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.97256.66126.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.6541.2616.98
    Other Income7.574.735.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.2245.9922.27
    Interest14.7412.3715.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.4833.626.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.4833.626.49
    Tax-22.9121.5111.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.3912.11-4.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----4.92
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.3912.11-9.81
    Minority Interest1.641.991.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.05--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates86.0714.15-8.41
    Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.711.27-0.75
    Diluted EPS7.711.27-0.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.711.27-0.75
    Diluted EPS7.711.27-0.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 25, 2022 05:20 pm
