Century Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 839.39 crore, up 6.76% Y-o-Y
May 07, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 839.39 crore in March 2021 up 6.76% from Rs. 786.21 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2021 down 110.24% from Rs. 82.11 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.47 crore in March 2021 down 10.08% from Rs. 89.49 crore in March 2020.
Century shares closed at 472.55 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.46% over the last 12 months.
|Century Textiles and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|820.21
|757.52
|770.03
|Other Operating Income
|19.18
|12.25
|16.18
|Total Income From Operations
|839.39
|769.77
|786.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|442.24
|386.48
|422.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.15
|45.21
|16.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.18
|7.94
|-21.59
|Power & Fuel
|96.92
|97.68
|91.98
|Employees Cost
|63.12
|75.69
|78.04
|Depreciation
|58.20
|58.17
|58.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|126.60
|81.73
|124.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.98
|16.87
|16.35
|Other Income
|5.29
|33.46
|15.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.27
|50.33
|31.35
|Interest
|15.78
|16.21
|25.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.49
|34.12
|6.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.49
|34.12
|6.19
|Tax
|11.38
|-2.41
|-73.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.89
|36.53
|79.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-4.92
|-5.12
|-2.59
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.81
|31.41
|77.29
|Minority Interest
|1.40
|0.70
|4.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.41
|32.11
|82.11
|Equity Share Capital
|111.69
|111.69
|111.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|2.87
|7.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|2.87
|7.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|2.87
|7.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|2.87
|7.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited