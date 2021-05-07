MARKET NEWS

Century Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 839.39 crore, up 6.76% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 839.39 crore in March 2021 up 6.76% from Rs. 786.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2021 down 110.24% from Rs. 82.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.47 crore in March 2021 down 10.08% from Rs. 89.49 crore in March 2020.

Century shares closed at 472.55 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.46% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations820.21757.52770.03
Other Operating Income19.1812.2516.18
Total Income From Operations839.39769.77786.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials442.24386.48422.01
Purchase of Traded Goods23.1545.2116.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.187.94-21.59
Power & Fuel96.9297.6891.98
Employees Cost63.1275.6978.04
Depreciation58.2058.1758.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses126.6081.73124.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9816.8716.35
Other Income5.2933.4615.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2750.3331.35
Interest15.7816.2125.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.4934.126.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.4934.126.19
Tax11.38-2.41-73.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.8936.5379.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-4.92-5.12-2.59
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.8131.4177.29
Minority Interest1.400.704.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.4132.1182.11
Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.752.877.35
Diluted EPS-0.752.877.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.752.877.35
Diluted EPS-0.752.877.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 7, 2021 08:40 am

