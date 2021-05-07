Century Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 839.39 crore, up 6.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 839.39 crore in March 2021 up 6.76% from Rs. 786.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2021 down 110.24% from Rs. 82.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.47 crore in March 2021 down 10.08% from Rs. 89.49 crore in March 2020.

Century shares closed at 472.55 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.46% over the last 12 months.