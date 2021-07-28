Century Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 841.98 crore, up 110.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 841.98 crore in June 2021 up 110.54% from Rs. 399.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2021 up 153.99% from Rs. 40.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.08 crore in June 2021 up 288.97% from Rs. 30.10 crore in June 2020.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2020.

Century shares closed at 682.95 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.38% returns over the last 6 months and 128.87% over the last 12 months.