Century Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.68 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,168.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 1,064.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2022 down 38.37% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.97% from Rs. 104.92 crore in December 2021.

Century Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,149.94 1,210.78 1,064.75
Other Operating Income 18.74 21.75 --
Total Income From Operations 1,168.68 1,232.53 1,064.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 708.85 652.30 608.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.63 3.28 41.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.40 0.83 -27.35
Power & Fuel 158.24 191.92 --
Employees Cost 89.97 87.98 85.01
Depreciation 57.03 56.90 58.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.37 116.55 256.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.99 122.77 41.26
Other Income 4.29 9.58 4.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.28 132.35 45.99
Interest 12.76 15.49 12.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.52 116.86 33.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.52 116.86 33.62
Tax 14.45 45.88 21.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.07 70.98 12.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.07 70.98 12.11
Minority Interest 1.95 1.61 1.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.30 -1.01 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.72 71.58 14.15
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 6.41 1.27
Diluted EPS 0.78 6.41 1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 6.36 1.27
Diluted EPS 0.78 6.41 1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited