Century Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,064.75 crore, up 38.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,064.75 crore in December 2021 up 38.32% from Rs. 769.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021 down 55.93% from Rs. 32.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.92 crore in December 2021 down 3.3% from Rs. 108.50 crore in December 2020.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2020.

Century shares closed at 950.15 on January 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.64% returns over the last 6 months and 131.66% over the last 12 months.