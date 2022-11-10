 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Centum Electron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.58 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 81.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2022 down 203.51% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2022 down 58.4% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 673.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.

Centum Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.58 98.00 81.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.58 98.00 81.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.21 66.10 63.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.27 -4.85 -14.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.62 17.81 17.03
Depreciation 4.06 4.03 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.65 12.92 8.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 1.99 2.85
Other Income 0.99 1.41 3.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 3.40 6.35
Interest 3.74 3.30 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.43 0.10 2.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.43 0.10 2.88
Tax -0.96 0.11 0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.48 -0.01 2.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.48 -0.01 2.39
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.88 12.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.92 -0.01 1.86
Diluted EPS -1.92 -0.01 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.92 -0.01 1.86
Diluted EPS -1.92 -0.01 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Centum Electron #Centum Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.