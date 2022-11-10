Centum Electron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.58 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 81.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2022 down 203.51% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2022 down 58.4% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.
Centum Electron shares closed at 673.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|Centum Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.58
|98.00
|81.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.58
|98.00
|81.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.21
|66.10
|63.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.27
|-4.85
|-14.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.62
|17.81
|17.03
|Depreciation
|4.06
|4.03
|4.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.65
|12.92
|8.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|1.99
|2.85
|Other Income
|0.99
|1.41
|3.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|3.40
|6.35
|Interest
|3.74
|3.30
|3.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.43
|0.10
|2.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.43
|0.10
|2.88
|Tax
|-0.96
|0.11
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.48
|-0.01
|2.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.48
|-0.01
|2.39
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.88
|12.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|-0.01
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|-0.01
|1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|-0.01
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|-0.01
|1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited