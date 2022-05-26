 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Centum Electron Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.81 crore, up 25.9% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.81 crore in March 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 95.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.40 crore in March 2022 up 2773.25% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.94 crore in March 2022 up 187.51% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2021.

Centum Electron EPS has increased to Rs. 11.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 444.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.

Centum Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.81 84.89 95.00
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.96
Total Income From Operations 120.81 84.89 95.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.32 46.73 43.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.23 1.68 12.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.49 16.38 18.08
Depreciation 3.99 4.22 4.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.65 9.82 13.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.13 6.07 4.04
Other Income 1.83 1.19 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.95 7.26 5.19
Interest 4.02 2.74 3.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.94 4.52 1.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.94 4.52 1.60
Tax 4.54 1.31 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.40 3.20 0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.40 3.20 0.50
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 2.49 0.39
Diluted EPS 11.16 2.48 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 2.49 0.39
Diluted EPS 11.16 2.48 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Centum Electron #Centum Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.