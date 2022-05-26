Centum Electron Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.81 crore, up 25.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.81 crore in March 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 95.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.40 crore in March 2022 up 2773.25% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.94 crore in March 2022 up 187.51% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2021.

Centum Electron EPS has increased to Rs. 11.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 444.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.