Centum Electron Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.96 crore, down 22.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.96 crore in March 2021 down 22.13% from Rs. 123.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021 down 88.79% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2021 down 49.6% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2020.

Centum Electron EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in March 2020.

Centum Electron shares closed at 397.05 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 62.29% over the last 12 months.