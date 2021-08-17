Centum Electron Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.21 crore, down 42.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.21 crore in June 2021 down 42.8% from Rs. 105.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2021 down 251.67% from Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021 down 103.55% from Rs. 16.60 crore in June 2020.

Centum Electron shares closed at 431.80 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 23.18% over the last 12 months.