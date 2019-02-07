Centum Electron Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 154.66 crore, up 105.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.66 crore in December 2018 up 105.93% from Rs. 75.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.22 crore in December 2018 up 494.21% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.26 crore in December 2018 up 88050% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Centum Electron EPS has increased to Rs. 19.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.98 in December 2017.

Centum Electron shares closed at 430.20 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -30.72% over the last 12 months.