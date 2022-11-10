 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centum Electron Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore in September 2022 up 16.63% from Rs. 172.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2022 down 225.43% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 14.97 crore in September 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 673.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.

Centum Electronics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.11 208.48 172.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.11 208.48 172.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.86 92.92 83.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.66 -4.41 -14.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.51 82.27 74.83
Depreciation 10.79 11.04 11.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.15 26.25 16.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.55 0.41 0.90
Other Income 0.62 2.58 2.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.93 2.99 3.79
Interest 6.55 5.98 6.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.48 -2.99 -2.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.48 -2.99 -2.25
Tax -1.62 -0.42 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.86 -2.57 -2.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.86 -2.57 -2.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.86 -2.57 -2.11
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.88 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.60 -1.67 -0.53
Diluted EPS -4.60 -1.67 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.60 -1.67 -0.53
Diluted EPS -4.60 -1.67 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Centum Electron #Centum Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm
