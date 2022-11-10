Centum Electron Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore in September 2022 up 16.63% from Rs. 172.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2022 down 225.43% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 14.97 crore in September 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 673.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.