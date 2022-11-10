Centum Electron Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore in September 2022 up 16.63% from Rs. 172.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2022 down 225.43% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 14.97 crore in September 2021.
Centum Electron shares closed at 673.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.
|Centum Electronics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|201.11
|208.48
|172.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|201.11
|208.48
|172.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.86
|92.92
|83.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.66
|-4.41
|-14.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.51
|82.27
|74.83
|Depreciation
|10.79
|11.04
|11.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.15
|26.25
|16.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.55
|0.41
|0.90
|Other Income
|0.62
|2.58
|2.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.93
|2.99
|3.79
|Interest
|6.55
|5.98
|6.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.48
|-2.99
|-2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.48
|-2.99
|-2.25
|Tax
|-1.62
|-0.42
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.86
|-2.57
|-2.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.86
|-2.57
|-2.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.86
|-2.57
|-2.11
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.88
|12.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|-1.67
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|-1.67
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|-1.67
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|-1.67
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited