English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Centum Electron Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore in September 2022 up 16.63% from Rs. 172.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2022 down 225.43% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 14.97 crore in September 2021.

    Centum Electron shares closed at 673.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Centum Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.11208.48172.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations201.11208.48172.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.8692.9283.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.66-4.41-14.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.5182.2774.83
    Depreciation10.7911.0411.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1526.2516.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.550.410.90
    Other Income0.622.582.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.932.993.79
    Interest6.555.986.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.48-2.99-2.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.48-2.99-2.25
    Tax-1.62-0.42-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.86-2.57-2.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.86-2.57-2.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.86-2.57-2.11
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8812.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.60-1.67-0.53
    Diluted EPS-4.60-1.67-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.60-1.67-0.53
    Diluted EPS-4.60-1.67-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Centum Electron #Centum Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm