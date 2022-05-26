 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Centum Electron Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.10 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.88% from Rs. 206.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022 down 803.09% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2022 up 61.75% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 444.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.

Centum Electronics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.10 200.04 195.27
Other Operating Income -- -- 11.24
Total Income From Operations 233.10 200.04 206.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.70 78.07 68.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.18 1.67 12.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.31 81.62 87.73
Depreciation 9.30 11.59 11.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.86 19.92 19.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.76 7.16 7.43
Other Income 2.62 2.57 2.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.38 9.73 10.00
Interest 7.40 5.58 7.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.98 4.15 2.55
Exceptional Items -15.70 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.27 4.15 2.55
Tax 4.07 0.63 0.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.80 3.52 1.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.80 3.52 1.69
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.57 -- -0.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.37 3.52 0.91
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 2.72 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.69 2.72 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 2.72 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.69 2.72 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Centum Electron #Centum Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.