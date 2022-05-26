Centum Electron Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.10 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 233.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.88% from Rs. 206.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022 down 803.09% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2022 up 61.75% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2021.
Centum Electron shares closed at 444.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.
|Centum Electronics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233.10
|200.04
|195.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|11.24
|Total Income From Operations
|233.10
|200.04
|206.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.70
|78.07
|68.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.18
|1.67
|12.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.31
|81.62
|87.73
|Depreciation
|9.30
|11.59
|11.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.86
|19.92
|19.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.76
|7.16
|7.43
|Other Income
|2.62
|2.57
|2.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.38
|9.73
|10.00
|Interest
|7.40
|5.58
|7.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.98
|4.15
|2.55
|Exceptional Items
|-15.70
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.27
|4.15
|2.55
|Tax
|4.07
|0.63
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.80
|3.52
|1.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.80
|3.52
|1.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.57
|--
|-0.78
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.37
|3.52
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|2.72
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|2.72
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|2.72
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|2.72
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
