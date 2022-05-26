Centum Electron Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.10 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.88% from Rs. 206.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2022 down 803.09% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2022 up 61.75% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 444.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.