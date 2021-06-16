Centum Electron Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.51 crore, down 9.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.51 crore in March 2021 down 9.65% from Rs. 228.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021 down 70.19% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2021 down 32.75% from Rs. 31.88 crore in March 2020.

Centum Electron EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2020.

Centum Electron shares closed at 416.75 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 73.54% over the last 12 months.