Centum Electron Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.38 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.38 crore in June 2021 down 8.05% from Rs. 189.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.50 crore in June 2021 down 4085.54% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2021 down 45.7% from Rs. 20.81 crore in June 2020.

Centum Electron shares closed at 483.50 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 30.41% over the last 12 months.