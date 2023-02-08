 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centum Electron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.11 crore, down 1.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.46% from Rs. 200.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2022 down 374.97% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 64.54% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.

Centum Electronics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.11 201.11 200.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 197.11 201.11 200.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.78 106.86 78.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.82 -14.66 1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.98 74.51 81.62
Depreciation 11.02 10.79 11.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.04 26.15 19.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.89 -2.55 7.16
Other Income 2.43 0.62 2.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.46 -1.93 9.73
Interest 6.74 6.55 5.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.20 -8.48 4.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.20 -8.48 4.15
Tax -0.53 -1.62 0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.67 -6.86 3.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.67 -6.86 3.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.67 -6.86 3.52
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.92 -4.60 2.72
Diluted EPS -5.92 -4.60 2.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.92 -4.60 2.72
Diluted EPS -5.92 -4.60 2.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited