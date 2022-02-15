Centum Electron Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.04 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.04 crore in December 2021 down 7.64% from Rs. 216.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021 down 55.22% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021 down 29.45% from Rs. 30.22 crore in December 2020.

Centum Electron EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.94 in December 2020.

Centum Electron shares closed at 485.85 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.24% over the last 12 months.