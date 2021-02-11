Centum Electron Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 216.59 crore, down 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.59 crore in December 2020 down 4.04% from Rs. 225.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2020 up 226.66% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.22 crore in December 2020 up 1.99% from Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2019.

Centum Electron EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.20 in December 2019.

Centum Electron shares closed at 436.15 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)