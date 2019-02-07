Centum Electron Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 307.67 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'16 Net Sales/Income from operations 285.99 220.94 203.76 Other Operating Income 21.68 10.21 10.49 Total Income From Operations 307.67 231.15 214.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 128.05 116.21 85.56 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.10 -9.88 7.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 88.29 81.57 74.45 Depreciation 9.50 9.14 9.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 38.88 34.58 29.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.84 -0.46 8.41 Other Income 11.48 2.31 2.61 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.33 1.84 11.02 Interest 11.15 6.47 3.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.17 -4.63 7.80 Exceptional Items -- 0.72 -- P/L Before Tax 26.17 -3.91 7.80 Tax -2.06 -0.54 2.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.23 -3.37 5.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.22 -3.37 5.51 Minority Interest -- -- 1.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -1.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.22 -3.37 5.53 Equity Share Capital 12.88 12.88 12.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.56 -0.74 4.35 Diluted EPS 20.53 -0.74 4.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.56 -0.74 4.35 Diluted EPS 20.53 -0.74 4.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited