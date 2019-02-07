Centum Electron Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 307.67 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 307.67 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.
Centum Electron shares closed at 430.20 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -30.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Centum Electronics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'16
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|285.99
|220.94
|203.76
|Other Operating Income
|21.68
|10.21
|10.49
|Total Income From Operations
|307.67
|231.15
|214.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|128.05
|116.21
|85.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.10
|-9.88
|7.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|88.29
|81.57
|74.45
|Depreciation
|9.50
|9.14
|9.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.88
|34.58
|29.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.84
|-0.46
|8.41
|Other Income
|11.48
|2.31
|2.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.33
|1.84
|11.02
|Interest
|11.15
|6.47
|3.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.17
|-4.63
|7.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.72
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.17
|-3.91
|7.80
|Tax
|-2.06
|-0.54
|2.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.23
|-3.37
|5.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.22
|-3.37
|5.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|1.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-1.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.22
|-3.37
|5.53
|Equity Share Capital
|12.88
|12.88
|12.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.56
|-0.74
|4.35
|Diluted EPS
|20.53
|-0.74
|4.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.56
|-0.74
|4.35
|Diluted EPS
|20.53
|-0.74
|4.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited