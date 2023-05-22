English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Centrum Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore in March 2023 down 1.63% from Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2023 up 13.38% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2023 up 119.94% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022.

    Centrum Capital shares closed at 18.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -22.80% over the last 12 months.

    Centrum Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.745.1511.25
    Other Operating Income1.001.001.70
    Total Income From Operations12.746.1512.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.597.644.21
    Depreciation0.410.420.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.690.285.63
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.188.634.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-10.81-1.61
    Other Income9.667.994.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.53-2.813.21
    Interest21.1123.7618.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.58-26.57-15.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.58-26.57-15.29
    Tax-2.04-2.36-1.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.54-24.21-13.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.54-24.21-13.33
    Equity Share Capital41.6041.6041.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.58-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.58-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.58-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.58-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Centrum Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am