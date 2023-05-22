Centrum Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore in March 2023 down 1.63% from Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2023 up 13.38% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2023 up 119.94% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 18.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -22.80% over the last 12 months.
|Centrum Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.74
|5.15
|11.25
|Other Operating Income
|1.00
|1.00
|1.70
|Total Income From Operations
|12.74
|6.15
|12.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.59
|7.64
|4.21
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.42
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.69
|0.28
|5.63
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.18
|8.63
|4.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|-10.81
|-1.61
|Other Income
|9.66
|7.99
|4.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.53
|-2.81
|3.21
|Interest
|21.11
|23.76
|18.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.58
|-26.57
|-15.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.58
|-26.57
|-15.29
|Tax
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-1.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.54
|-24.21
|-13.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.54
|-24.21
|-13.33
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.58
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.58
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.58
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.58
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited