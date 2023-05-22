Centrum Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore in March 2023 down 1.63% from Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2023 up 13.38% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2023 up 119.94% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 18.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -22.80% over the last 12 months.