Centrum Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, up 48.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in June 2023 up 48.56% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2023 up 18.5% from Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in June 2023 up 178.87% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and -0.75% over the last 12 months.