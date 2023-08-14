English
    Centrum Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, up 48.56% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in June 2023 up 48.56% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2023 up 18.5% from Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in June 2023 up 178.87% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022.

    Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.78% returns over the last 6 months and -0.75% over the last 12 months.

    Centrum Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.1311.742.13
    Other Operating Income1.001.002.00
    Total Income From Operations6.1312.744.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.327.599.94
    Depreciation0.420.410.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.030.690.16
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.606.186.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.18-2.13-13.02
    Other Income10.039.664.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.857.53-8.38
    Interest23.6821.1112.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.83-13.58-20.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.83-13.58-20.83
    Tax-1.31-2.04-0.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.52-11.54-20.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.52-11.54-20.28
    Equity Share Capital41.6041.6041.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.28-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.28-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.28-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.28-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023

