 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Centrum Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore, down 56.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore in June 2022 down 56.8% from Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022 down 423.73% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022 down 194.87% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2021.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.

Centrum Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.13 11.25 5.72
Other Operating Income 2.00 1.70 3.84
Total Income From Operations 4.13 12.95 9.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.94 4.21 5.48
Depreciation 0.43 0.40 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.16 5.63 0.86
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.62 4.32 3.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.02 -1.61 -1.23
Other Income 4.64 4.81 9.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.38 3.21 7.90
Interest 12.46 18.50 11.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.83 -15.29 -3.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.83 -15.29 -3.69
Tax -0.56 -1.97 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.28 -13.33 -3.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.28 -13.33 -3.87
Equity Share Capital 41.60 41.60 41.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -0.32 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.32 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -0.32 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.32 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Centrum Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.