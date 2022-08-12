Centrum Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore, down 56.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore in June 2022 down 56.8% from Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022 down 423.73% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022 down 194.87% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2021.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.