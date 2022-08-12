Centrum Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore, down 56.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore in June 2022 down 56.8% from Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022 down 423.73% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022 down 194.87% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2021.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 26.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Centrum Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.13
|11.25
|5.72
|Other Operating Income
|2.00
|1.70
|3.84
|Total Income From Operations
|4.13
|12.95
|9.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.94
|4.21
|5.48
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.40
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.16
|5.63
|0.86
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.62
|4.32
|3.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.02
|-1.61
|-1.23
|Other Income
|4.64
|4.81
|9.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.38
|3.21
|7.90
|Interest
|12.46
|18.50
|11.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.83
|-15.29
|-3.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.83
|-15.29
|-3.69
|Tax
|-0.56
|-1.97
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.28
|-13.33
|-3.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.28
|-13.33
|-3.87
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.32
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.32
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.32
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.32
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited