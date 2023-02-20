 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centrum Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 2.41% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2022 down 67.93% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 36.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021. Centrum Capital shares closed at 21.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.
Centrum Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.151.885.61
Other Operating Income1.001.000.70
Total Income From Operations6.152.886.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.647.545.77
Depreciation0.420.440.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.28-0.072.44
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.636.572.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.81-11.60-5.12
Other Income7.999.012.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.81-2.59-2.23
Interest23.7620.2713.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.57-22.87-15.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-26.57-22.87-15.52
Tax-2.36-1.06-1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.21-21.81-14.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.21-21.81-14.42
Equity Share Capital41.6041.6041.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.58-0.52-0.35
Diluted EPS-0.58-0.52-0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.58-0.52-0.35
Diluted EPS-0.58-0.52-0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am