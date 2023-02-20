English
    Centrum Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 2.41% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2022 down 67.93% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 36.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.Centrum Capital shares closed at 21.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.
    Centrum Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.151.885.61
    Other Operating Income1.001.000.70
    Total Income From Operations6.152.886.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.647.545.77
    Depreciation0.420.440.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.28-0.072.44
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.636.572.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.81-11.60-5.12
    Other Income7.999.012.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.81-2.59-2.23
    Interest23.7620.2713.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.57-22.87-15.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.57-22.87-15.52
    Tax-2.36-1.06-1.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.21-21.81-14.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.21-21.81-14.42
    Equity Share Capital41.6041.6041.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.52-0.35
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.52-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.52-0.35
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.52-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am