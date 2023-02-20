Centrum Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 2.41% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.21 crore in December 2022 down 67.93% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 36.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.
|Centrum Capital shares closed at 21.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -25.89% over the last 12 months.
|Centrum Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.15
|1.88
|5.61
|Other Operating Income
|1.00
|1.00
|0.70
|Total Income From Operations
|6.15
|2.88
|6.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.64
|7.54
|5.77
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.44
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.28
|-0.07
|2.44
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.63
|6.57
|2.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.81
|-11.60
|-5.12
|Other Income
|7.99
|9.01
|2.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-2.59
|-2.23
|Interest
|23.76
|20.27
|13.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.57
|-22.87
|-15.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.57
|-22.87
|-15.52
|Tax
|-2.36
|-1.06
|-1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.21
|-21.81
|-14.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.21
|-21.81
|-14.42
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.52
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.52
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.52
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.52
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited