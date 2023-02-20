Centrum Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.15 1.88 5.61 Other Operating Income 1.00 1.00 0.70 Total Income From Operations 6.15 2.88 6.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.64 7.54 5.77 Depreciation 0.42 0.44 0.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.28 -0.07 2.44 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.63 6.57 2.72 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.81 -11.60 -5.12 Other Income 7.99 9.01 2.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.81 -2.59 -2.23 Interest 23.76 20.27 13.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.57 -22.87 -15.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -26.57 -22.87 -15.52 Tax -2.36 -1.06 -1.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.21 -21.81 -14.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.21 -21.81 -14.42 Equity Share Capital 41.60 41.60 41.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.58 -0.52 -0.35 Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.52 -0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.58 -0.52 -0.35 Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.52 -0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited